Institute Sponsors National Science Fair for Students With Hearing Loss

Students with hearing loss in grades six through 12 can compete in the Rochester Institute of Technology’s fourth annual National Science Fair for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Students and win cash awards of up to $500.

Students can compete individually or as a two- or three-person team and should submit their most interesting and challenging science project.

To qualify, students must submit an entry form and a 250-word science project summary. Judges will choose finalists in middle school and high school divisions who will be invited to attend the science fair March 20-22, 2009, at RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, N.Y., to display their project and compete for first, second or third place in each division.

More than 50 contestants from 14 schools in 10 states showed their exhibits during the 2008 competition. Top winning subjects included “First and Second Hand Smoke,” “Does the Insulation Really Work?” and “How Chemicals Contaminate Our Watersheds.”

Click here for an entry form, competition rules, acceptance criteria and a schedule of activities at the science fair. The deadline to submit project summaries is Jan. 15.

Greg Livadas is the media relations director for the Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.