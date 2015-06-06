Ventura Man Accused of Stealing $800,000 from Elderly Santa Barbara Woman

A Ventura insurance agent is accused of stealing $800,000 from a 93-year-old Santa Barbara woman after telling her he'd be investing her money for her, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Instead, police allege, he used the money for travel, entertainment and gambling.

Joseph Anthony Florendo Mele, 30, of Ventura was arrested this week on charges of grand theft and financial elder abuse, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Mele allegedly stole the money over the course of several months in 2013 and 2014 from the woman, who was his client.

Santa Barbara police received a report of suspected financial elder abuse in October 2014, Harwood said.

The report came from Santa Barbara County Adult Protective Services, and the victim's bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, had detected suspicious activity in the victim’s account and notified the county agency.

Detective Kristin Shamordola and the California Department of Insurance investigated the case, which found that Mele had taken pre-signed, blank personal checks from the victim with the promise that he was going to use them to make investments on her behalf, Harwood said.

"Instead, Mele wrote the checks to himself and deposited the funds into his own personal checking account," he said, adding that Mele's bank records showed that he had invested nothing on behalf of the victim, but instead used the money for his own personal expenses, entertainment, gambling, and travel.

In late February 2015, Shamordola obtained a felony arrest warrant for Mele for the crimes of grand theft and financial elder abuse, and officers in Ventura and Santa Barbara made attempts to locate him at his home, at the homes of family members, and through his attorney.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Mele at Santa Barbara Superior Court, where he agreed to turn himself in, Harwood said.

Mele was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the aforementioned charges.

