Insurance Executive to Help Dissect Health Plan Account Options

Steven M. Woodward, senior vice president, employee benefits, for HUB International Insurance Services in Santa Barbara, will discuss topics such as health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, and flexible spending accounts at a lunch seminar for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Payroll Association Thursday, Sept. 21.

Woodward’s talk will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mulligan’s Café & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave. in Santa Barbara. Visit www.sbacapa.com/events to register online.

Woodward will review HSAs, FSAs, HRAs and the difference between them; the effects on employee/employer taxes; the benefits to employee/employer; how they are set up and managed; and third-party providers.

He also will talk about whether all health savings accounts need to be part of a Section 125 plan.

Prior to joining HUB, Woodward was a founder and executive vice president for a small regional insurance agency, Riviera Insurance Services, LLC. After 10 years, he and his former partner sold their company to HUB in fall 2016.

Locally, HUB International Insurance Services Inc. is at 40 E. Alamar Ave. With offices throughout the U.S. and Canada, the Chicago-based company offers homeowners, auto, property and liability business insurance as well as employee benefits and life and health.

For more information, call Woodward at ​880-4264 or email him at [email protected] Visit hubinternational.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for HUB International Insurance Services.