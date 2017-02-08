Insurance Executive Tom Caesar Named 2016 Business Man of Year

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce named Tom Caesar as its 2016 Business Man of the Year at the 9th Annual Regional Business Awards luncheon in January. Caesar is senior vice president at Hub International Insurance Services in Santa Barbara.

Founded in 1878 and incorporated in 1899, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that promotes the economy of the Santa Barbara region.

The Regional Business Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made notable contributions to the chamber’s mission.

Among Caesar's professional activities are serving as the president of the Santa Barbara Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers and the Associated Risk Managers of California, as well as being a member of several corporate boards.

Caesar's philanthropic work involves serving on the boards of the Girsh Park Foundation and the PARC Foundation. He is a graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara City College, and UCSB, where he majored in Business & Finance.

Reach Caesar at 682-2571 or [email protected] For more on the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, visit www.sbchamber.org or call 965-3023.

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.