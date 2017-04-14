Insurance Firm Promotes Santa Barbaran Jon Valois

Insurance Office of America (IOA) has announced that Santa Barbara native Jon Valois has been promoted to managing partner for the Western Region of IOA Insurance Services, an independent insurance brokerage and the 13th largest private insurance agency in the U.S.

In addition to managing the growth and operational plan for the region, Valois provides risk-management services, property/casualty insurance, and business consultation to commercial clients throughout the country.

With more than 24 years of experience, he heads the Santa Barbara office and is a local insurance veteran. Valois holds two designations in the insurance industry: Certified Insurance Counselor and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist.

He serves a broad base of clients in a variety of industries including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical, and telecommunications. Valois is a board member of the Associated General Contractors of California-Tri-Counties District, and the Santa Barbara Contractors Association.

“Jon has actively served in a leadership role for a number of years. He has been an integral part of the overall success and growth of our organization, and this promotion highlights his contributions and leadership to his branch and the entire Western region,” said John Tenuto IOA regional president.

“As we continue to grow, it is necessary to build out our leadership team. I am confident that Jon, in his expanded role, will be a tremendous asset to our region and IOA as a whole,” Tenuto said.

For more information about IOA, visit www.ioausa.com or call 966-5903.

— Rebecca Amundsen for Insurance Office of America.