Integrative Medicine Center Expands with New Santa Barbara Location

The Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara announces a reception at its new location, 533 E. Micheltorena St., Suite 101, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

For more information, call 805.845.3220 for details.

Dr. Scott Saunders is blazing new trails in Santa Barbara. His Integrative Medicine Center practice continues to expand.

When an opportunity presented itself recently to move the center's headquarters to a beautiful office nearby, he decided it would be a good step forward for the practice.

This move is part of Dr. Saunders' larger vision to create a new wellness/spa facility unlike anything in the Santa Barbara area with triple the space of IMC's new location.

This grand project is already on the architects' drawing boards and is planned to be completed in 2014.

The Integrative Medicine Center vision — providing its patients with the latest evidence-based 21st-century science interwoven with ancient healing arts — is captured in the expansion's architectural designs.

The planned new center integrates IMC's unique Primary Health Care Wellness Group directly with the community at large, offering features such as a true medical wellness spa; a broad range of health-care offerings and mind/body/spirit healing practices; longevity and aesthetic treatments; a commercial kitchen for large-scale, hands-on cooking classes; a dining and takeout facility; a 1,500-square-foot multipurpose workspace for yoga, community workshops and meetings, performances, theater, professional training courses, fitness classes and symposiums; oxygen and juice bars; and even whole food produce — unheard of in a medical center!

For photos and more information about the planned new center.

IMC's practice crosses a broad spectrum of diagnosis and treatment, including the latest genetic, hormonal and metabolic evaluations and treatments, as well as centuries' old, time-tested healing practices such as herbal, naturopathic, acupuncture and chiropractic medicine.

IMC's Wellness Group is a select, limited membership community of patients who pay a small monthly fee — typically less than the patient's monthly cell phone bill — in order to have far greater access to IMC'S practitioners than patients generally are afforded by health-care practitioners today, and to enjoy a host of other benefits the Integrative Medicine Center sums up as "a higher standard of care."

The Wellness Group's limited membership is necessary to make sure IMC's doctors have the time to provide this extensive access to Wellness Group members.

Dr. Saunders said the development of the Wellness Group at IMC began with the conviction that there must be a way to deliver what IMC calls a higher standard of care, affordably, and help IMC's patients get the attention they really deserve. He comments that after some trial and error a plan was created that worked well for most patients.

Following several months of hard work, a critical mass of Wellness Group members was reached. At that point, the group began to take on a life of its own, with one member passing the good news about the new practice along to another person, and so on. Now the IMC sees the Wellness Group becoming increasingly the go-to integrative medicine practice for the whole area.

"We are very grateful for the way Santa Barbara has embraced our new practice," Dr. Saunders said.

The Wellness Group provides an alternative to the traditional use of insurance, including the Obamacare model. It allows patients to minimize the cost of health insurance by purchasing catastrophic health care coverage only, using it as a safety net for procedures that go beyond the ability of most people to pay, and by covering the cost of occasional illnesses or preventative treatments through the benefits and services provided by IMC's Wellness Group.

The Integrative Medicine Center's primary health care deals with wellness imbalances by relying upon relatively simple procedures emphasizing proper food and lifestyle choices before severe illnesses develop. IMC's Wellness Group is a grassroots, bottom-up program designed to reduce the out-of-control costs of heath care for IMC's patients.

All of IMC's new insured patients come into the practice by joining the Wellness Group. This allows them to enjoy extensive consultations with their doctor and a host of other benefits that are unheard of today in most primary health care provider's offices. Learn more by calling 805.845.3220 or 805.963.1824, or connect with the center on Facebook.

In addition, by Dec. 31, all of IMC's current insured patients who were part of the practice before the Wellness Group was created will be transferring to the Wellness Group since membership is rising rapidly and the membership limit is being approached.

To add to the Integrative Wellness Center's bold new initiatives, two highly qualified new practitioners have now joined the IMC — acupuncturist Jill Rosen and Chiropractor Adam Kleinberg. They will be on hand at the IMC reception to meet and greet everyone.

To celebrate these exciting developments and meet the IMC team, the Integrative Medicine Center Wellness Group warmly invites the community to an Open House at its new facility on Sept. 11. Refreshments will be served. Come casual. See the Welness Group's beautiful new home, and get to know the friendly doctors, practitioners and staff in a relaxed setting.