Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:08 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow Dances to Beat of Chumash Drummers

Celebration at Live Oak Campground is year's main event for Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

A participant in the Men’s Grass Dancer division at 2016 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground.
A participant in the Men’s Grass Dancer division at 2016 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground. (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | September 16, 2017 | 1:20 p.m.

Native American dancing, singing and drumming will be on display at the 22nd annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez. The celebration will be held 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

A gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., will mark the start of each day of the pow-wow. This is the largest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Our annual inter-tribal pow-wow is a special time that allows us to honor our heritage and traditions,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“It’s also a time for us to share in the beauty of song, dance and prayer alongside old friends, new friends and family,” he said.

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from across the United States to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. Dancing categories include traditional, straight, fancy and grass dancing. Nearly $45,000 in prize money will be offered.

The event also features Native American food and crafts booths.

The pow-wow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day festivities.

The goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting native self-reliance and pride.

It will be a zero-waste and a non-Styrofoam event, in keeping with the tribe’s commitment to be environmental stewards. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, support the event’s green vendors, and dispose of trash in the proper receptacle bins.

Live Oak Campground is at 4650 Hwy. 154 in Santa Ynez. Admission is free. Parking costs $5. Camping fee is $35.

For more information, call 688-7997 or visit santaynezchumash.org/powwow.html.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 