Interactive MOXI Museum Has 100,000 Visitors in First Five Months

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation has welcomed its 100,000th visitor since opening in February, exceeding its initial attendance projections by more than 30 percent.

The museum’s first summer science camps are almost all at capacity and the first two adults-only, afterhours parties sold out.

MOXI's appeal has proven to be broad with guests of all ages coming from throughout California, as well as from across the country and even around the world.

“We are so fortunate that the public has enthusiastically embraced MOXI. It’s been truly delightful to see all ages from toddlers to grandparents and everyone in between enjoying the museum," said Alixe Mattingly, interim president/CEO.

"Local families have flocked to MOXI and we are thrilled to be meeting a vital need in this community for opportunities to learn outside a traditional classroom,” she said.

MOXI is popular with locals, with approximately 75 percent of the museum’s guests hailing from Santa Barbara County, and 20 percent coming from elsewhere in California. Guests have also visited from 40 states and nine countries.

MOXI is becoming a local resource for STEAM-based learning. The museum has introduced programming for children that includes field trips, summer camps and after-school programs.

Nearly 4,000 school children visited on field trips in the spring, including students from 17 Title 1 schools. Plus, educators in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are eligible for free general admission.

An education fund was recently established with an initial gift of a $500,000 matching grant from the Babich Family Foundation to inspire others in the community to help support MOXI educational programs and outreach.

Recently named one of the “10 Best New Museums in the World” by Fodor’s Travel, the museum is a welcome addition to the tourist scene in Santa Barbara.

The museum’s three floors are filled with interactive exhibits and experiences grouped into seven broad topic areas called Tracks.

On the first floor, there are the areas dedicated to Sound, Fantastic Forces and Tech, including MOXI’s own dedicated makerspace called the Innovation Workshop.

The second floor features Light, Speed and Interactive Media, including a small black box theater that will house rotating exhibitions and shows.

The third floor is home to the rooftop Levinson Family Sky Garden and features exhibits that take advantage of the natural elements and views of the mountains, harbor and Stearns Wharf.

MOXI is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. MOXI members enjoy free general admission for a year as well as other benefits. The museum will host its inaugural fundraising event, [email protected] on Sept. 23 and is seeking sponsors for th event.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or contact MOXI. 770-5000.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.