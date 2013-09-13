Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Interfaith Service of Prayer, Fasting Planned for Casa Esperanza

By Rev. Mark Asman for Trinity Episcopal Church | September 13, 2013 | 1:41 p.m.

The community is invited to participate in a one-hour service of prayer and fasting for Casa Esperanza and those who are struggling daily on our streets without homes.

The service will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Local faith groups organizing the event include Trinity Episcopal Church, the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, First United Methodist Church and Montecito Covenant Church.

On Sept. 17, critical services are set to cease for hundreds of individuals who use the shelter for health concerns and hygiene, hot meals or as a safe space. Other services such as winter shelter beds, transitional beds for the infirmed and more could be lost if emergency funds totaling $150,000 are not collected by Oct. 1.

With a sense of urgency as well as hope, we invite communities of faith to pray for compassion, mercy and justice so that all might find food, welcome and peace.

Please consider donating the cost of a lunch to support Casa Esperanza’s critical services for those who are hungry and homeless.

— Rev. Mark Asman for Trinity Episcopal Church.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 