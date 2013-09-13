Interfaith Service of Prayer, Fasting Planned for Casa Esperanza

The community is invited to participate in a one-hour service of prayer and fasting for Casa Esperanza and those who are struggling daily on our streets without homes.

The service will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Local faith groups organizing the event include Trinity Episcopal Church, the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, First United Methodist Church and Montecito Covenant Church.

On Sept. 17, critical services are set to cease for hundreds of individuals who use the shelter for health concerns and hygiene, hot meals or as a safe space. Other services such as winter shelter beds, transitional beds for the infirmed and more could be lost if emergency funds totaling $150,000 are not collected by Oct. 1.

With a sense of urgency as well as hope, we invite communities of faith to pray for compassion, mercy and justice so that all might find food, welcome and peace.

Please consider donating the cost of a lunch to support Casa Esperanza’s critical services for those who are hungry and homeless.

— Rev. Mark Asman for Trinity Episcopal Church.