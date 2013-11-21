Intermix of Montecito Hosting Holiday Style Show Benefiting Dream Foundation

Host Dee Puzder invites the community to ring in the holiday season Santa Barbara style at a holiday style show Friday evening at Intermix in the Montecito Country Mart.

Discover Intermix's latest trends and curated collections from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Intermix, 1014-D Coast Village Road.

"Sip rosé and enjoy light bites while you explore our must-have styles of the holiday season," Intermix said in a press release, inviting the public this holiday season to "give unexpected style."

The evening will include mini-makeovers courtesy of Space NK apothecary.

To add to the holiday spirit, Intermix will donate 10 percent of proceeds up to $2,500 to the Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation charity, which grants final dreams to adults with life-threatening illness.

For more information, call 805.969.2184.

— Julie McLean is a publicist representing Intermix.