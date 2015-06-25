International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators Local 5 Endorses Schneider for Congress

Continuing to lock down important endorsements, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Thursday picked up support from the International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5 in her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

In announcing their support of Schneider, International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5 business manager Tom Gutierrez released the following statement:

“The International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5 is pleased to announce our endorsement of Mayor Helene Schneider for Congressional District 24. She shares our values and the belief that workers’ rights must be protected, she supports collective bargaining, she’s for fair trade that protects American jobs, and expanding the middle class. We’re proud to support her.”

Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider remarked: “I’d like to express my deep gratitude for this support from the International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5. Working women and men need more advocates in Washington who will champion economic and social justice issues, ranging from increasing the minimum wage to protecting Social Security and Medicare; to safeguarding and expanding the rights of working people; to advancing policies that protect homegrown American jobs, our environment, human rights and food safety standards; as well as leaders who will strive to increase investments in critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and mass transit that both improve our economy and create more good paying middle class jobs.”

In addition to Thursday’s announcement, on Monday of this week, Schneider scored a big statewide endorsement from the League of Humane Voters California Chapter, one of California’s most widely respected animal welfare organizations.

Schneider previously earned highly coveted labor endorsements from the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501 and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36.

Schneider’s campaign has been amassing a wide-ranging list of significant supporters from women, education, environmental, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ, working people, and small business leaders as well as local elected officials and key organizations, including the following:

» Women’s Political Committee

» League of Humane Voters California Chapter

» International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

» International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

» Congresswoman Diane Watson (retired)

» California Board of Equalization Chairman Jerome Horton

» California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» City of Goleta Mayor & Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Margaret Connell (retired)

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

» CALIFORNIA LIST Founder & President Bettina Duval

» Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Jane Gray

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

» Founder of The Key Class John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

» Pacific Pride Foundation Former Executive Director David Selberg

» Small Business Owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ Advocate Robert Johns

» LGBTQ Community Activist Steve Warner

» LGBTQ Supporter & Owner of Jill’s Place, Jill Shalhoob

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.



Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H). She is the immediate past-President of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.



Prior to elected office, Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.



For more information, please visit HeleneSchneider.org.