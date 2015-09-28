International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Stand Behind Salud Carbajal for Congress

Advice

Continuing to build on organizational support for his bid for Congress, Salud Carbajal has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which represents over 2,500 workers on the Central Coast and over 750,000 throughout the United States.

“Salud Carbajal has delivered real results for working families on the Central Coast. He has worked across party lines to expand access to health care and create good-paying jobs,” said Mark Simonin, business manager, IBEW Local 639. “We are proud to endorse Salud because he shares our commitment to strengthening the middle class by growing our local economy, improving wages and prioritizing retirement security."

IBEW joins, UFCW Local 770, the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, VoteVets and a growing list of over 150 elected officials, organizations and community leaders who have endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers,” Carbajal said. “They are at the forefront of the fight to ensure workers have the opportunities they need to get ahead. I want to make sure every family can succeed and that’s why I will work to expand the middle class by creating good-paying jobs with secure retirements that will help maintain our quality of life here on the Central Coast.”

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.