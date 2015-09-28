Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Stand Behind Salud Carbajal for Congress

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | September 28, 2015 | 12:39 p.m.

Continuing to build on organizational support for his bid for Congress, Salud Carbajal has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which represents over 2,500 workers on the Central Coast and over 750,000 throughout the United States.

“Salud Carbajal has delivered real results for working families on the Central Coast. He has worked across party lines to expand access to health care and create good-paying jobs,” said Mark Simonin, business manager, IBEW Local 639. “We are proud to endorse Salud because he shares our commitment to strengthening the middle class by growing our local economy, improving wages and prioritizing retirement security."

IBEW joins, UFCW Local 770, the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, VoteVets and a growing list of over 150 elected officials, organizations and community leaders who have endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers,” Carbajal said. “They are at the forefront of the fight to ensure workers have the opportunities they need to get ahead. I want to make sure every family can succeed and that’s why I will work to expand the middle class by creating good-paying jobs with secure retirements that will help maintain our quality of life here on the Central Coast.” 

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 