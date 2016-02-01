Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

International Film Festival Returns to Santa Barbara Wednesday

The city is rolling out the red carpet for stars including Johnny Depp, Elizabeth Banks, Sylvester Stallone, 'Spotlight' stars and more

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will light up the silver screen starting Wednesday night at the Arlington Theatre. Stars of the film ‘Spotlight’ will be among the award-winners honored at the festival.
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will light up the silver screen starting Wednesday night at the Arlington Theatre. Stars of the film ‘Spotlight’ will be among the award-winners honored at the festival. ((Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo))
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 1, 2016 | 9:58 p.m.

The year’s most anticipated star-studded event returns this week with the Wednesday night kickoff of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the 31st edition of the local film festival, presented by UGG and running from Wednesday through next Saturday, with most events at the historic Arlington Theatre.

Locals and visitors alike will have 11 days to take in an array of film screenings and debuts representing 60-plus countries, 52 world premieres and 53 U.S. premieres. 

Of course, most spectators will be trying to sneak glimpses — and selfies — with some of the top Hollywood talent receiving awards. 

The film festival begins Wednesday at the Arlington Theatre with the U.S. premiere of The Little Prince, a classic tale directed by Mark Osborne and featuring the voices of actors Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd, Ricky Gervais, James Franco and more.

Actor Johnny Depp will hit the red carpet Thursday to receive the esteemed Maltin Modern Master Award at the Arlington Theatre, where all stars will be honored.  

On Friday, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams will receive the American Riviera Award for their work in the highly-acclaimed film Spotlight.

The following night the 2016 Virtuosos Award will go to several emerging film artists, including Elizabeth Banks (Love & Mercy), Joel Edgerton (Black Mass), Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, Youth), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) and Géza Röhrig (Son of Saul).

On Sunday, Terrance Malick’s Knight of Cups will have its U.S. Premiere at the Arlington Theatre as the festival’s centerpiece film starring Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett and others.

Actors Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan will receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award, moderated by Pete Hammond, on Monday, Feb. 8.

On Tuesday, the Montecito Award will go to Sylvester Stallone, the Rocky icon recognized for his work in Creed.

The Outstanding Director of the Year Award will be handed out Thursday, Feb. 11 to five directors, including Lenny Abrahamson (Room), Alejandro G. Iñárritu (The Revenant), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Adam McKay (The Big Short) and George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Actor Cate Blanchett will present the Cinema Vanguard Award — the festival’s final award — to Rooney Mara on Friday, Feb. 12.

Several panel discussions will take place throughout the festival, all hosted at the Lobero Theatre, as well as free community education activities. 

Click here for a full list of events and ticket information.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 