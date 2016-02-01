International Film Festival Returns to Santa Barbara Wednesday

The city is rolling out the red carpet for stars including Johnny Depp, Elizabeth Banks, Sylvester Stallone, 'Spotlight' stars and more

The year’s most anticipated star-studded event returns this week with the Wednesday night kickoff of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the 31st edition of the local film festival, presented by UGG and running from Wednesday through next Saturday, with most events at the historic Arlington Theatre.

Locals and visitors alike will have 11 days to take in an array of film screenings and debuts representing 60-plus countries, 52 world premieres and 53 U.S. premieres.

Of course, most spectators will be trying to sneak glimpses — and selfies — with some of the top Hollywood talent receiving awards.

The film festival begins Wednesday at the Arlington Theatre with the U.S. premiere of The Little Prince, a classic tale directed by Mark Osborne and featuring the voices of actors Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd, Ricky Gervais, James Franco and more.

Actor Johnny Depp will hit the red carpet Thursday to receive the esteemed Maltin Modern Master Award at the Arlington Theatre, where all stars will be honored.

On Friday, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams will receive the American Riviera Award for their work in the highly-acclaimed film Spotlight.

The following night the 2016 Virtuosos Award will go to several emerging film artists, including Elizabeth Banks (Love & Mercy), Joel Edgerton (Black Mass), Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, Youth), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) and Géza Röhrig (Son of Saul).

On Sunday, Terrance Malick’s Knight of Cups will have its U.S. Premiere at the Arlington Theatre as the festival’s centerpiece film starring Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett and others.

Actors Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan will receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award, moderated by Pete Hammond, on Monday, Feb. 8.

On Tuesday, the Montecito Award will go to Sylvester Stallone, the Rocky icon recognized for his work in Creed.

The Outstanding Director of the Year Award will be handed out Thursday, Feb. 11 to five directors, including Lenny Abrahamson (Room), Alejandro G. Iñárritu (The Revenant), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Adam McKay (The Big Short) and George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Actor Cate Blanchett will present the Cinema Vanguard Award — the festival’s final award — to Rooney Mara on Friday, Feb. 12.

Several panel discussions will take place throughout the festival, all hosted at the Lobero Theatre, as well as free community education activities.

Click here for a full list of events and ticket information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.