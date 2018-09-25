International Film Festival Working to Get Out The Vote

Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Call to Action film festival will host Santa Barbara Indivisible’s nonpartisan voter engagement campaign Sat. & Sun 9.29.18 & 9.30.18

Voter turnout in 2016 dipped to its lowest point in two decades, when only 53.5 percent of voting-age citizens turned out. Democracy depends on citizen participation.

To help increase voter turnout in November, the world-famous Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) and Indivisible Santa Barbara are hosting a nonpartisan voter engagement and participation event Sept. 29-30 at the SBIFF Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra.

Indivisible Santa Barbara volunteers will offer voter information, register new voters and ask registered voters to sign an “I Pledge to Vote in 2018” form.

Studies show personal interaction with voters is one of the most powerful tools to encourage people to vote. Signing an “I Pledge to Vote” form has been shown to be a commitment that signers uphold. The “sign up to vote” table will be open all day Saturday and Sunday starting at the 1:30 p.m. movie.

— Richard Closson for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.