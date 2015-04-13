International Students with Education First Santa Barbara Volunteer in Community

For years, international students attending the downtown Education First center have been offering their volunteer help to numerous Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations. These students study English at EF Santa Barbara and volunteer in our community as part of their EF Volunteership course program.

EF International teachers have joined with their students in classroom volunteer projects benefiting Unity Shoppe, Girls Inc., the Storyteller Children’s Center, Transition House, the Dream Foundation, Casa Esperanza and Friendship Manor.

EF classes recently volunteered in local beach cleanup projects and guest student visits at SBHS fostering cultural and language exchange between local and international students. Adopt a Block — Isla Vista Recreation & Park and the Santa Barbara Museum of Arts’ After-School Program have been the focus of other student volunteer projects.

EF provides life-changing education for global citizens. For over 50 years, our mission has been to give confidence and freedom to people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds. EF opens up a world of possibilities.

Save the date for an EF Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

EF International Language Centers is located at 1421 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.962.8680.