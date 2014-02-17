International Women’s Event Returning to Santa Maria on March 8

Altrusa of the Central Coast and WonHeart have come together for their third annual International Women's Event from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at the newly furbished UDW Hall, 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria.

This event is to connect women and girls age 13 or older to get inspired and create an action plan to move their lives forward.

The day will begin with three incredible speakers. Andrea Wasko will speak on financial education, Carrie Asuncion on dream building and RaChell Jahn on nutritional education.

We'll break for organic food, booths and end with an open discussion on all three topics. Music by Joelyn Lutz.

Tickets are $15 or $20 at the door with teens free. Mother/daughter tickets are $20.

For more information, please contact Joelyn at 805.714.1025 or [email protected], or click here to purchase tickets online. All money goes back into the community through literacy advocacy, anti-bully programs, teen workshops and more.

WonHeart is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening community where everyone feels safe, loved and celebrated for who they are.