Internet Safety, Security Focus of Free Computer Class at Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering a free computer class for adults on Internet safety and security.

The class will be held in the Conference Room of the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and again on Friday, Dec. 19. Those interested in attending must sign up in advance for one session only by calling the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Participants in the Internet safety and security class will learn the basics of protecting their computer and their personal information. Topics to be discussed include anti-virus software, scams and phishing, passwords, online shopping, banking and social media. Participants must have basic computer skills.

For more information, contact Brent Field at the Central Library at 805.564.5623.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public. If you need special assistance to participate in a class, please contact Library Administration at 805.564.5608.

— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.