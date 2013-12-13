Authorities Warn of Internet Scam Involving UGG Boots

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind residents to use caution when shopping online or when receiving email advertisements this holiday season.

This is the busiest time of year for Internet scammers who are out to take advantage of busy consumers.

While there are many Internet scams out there, the Sheriff’s Department was notified Friday about one in particular that we wanted to caution residents to be aware of. An email advertisement is being sent to residents from a source claiming to be UGG Australia that offers 65 percent off on UGG boots along with other deals. Based on a call the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office made to UGG in Ventura, the site called uggfrom.com is not legitimate.

The Sheriff’s Department wants to encourage residents to protect themselves from cybercriminals by being extra vigilant and skeptical when shopping online. Here are just a few safety tips to keep in mind.

» Be skeptical of deals that sound too good to be true. They just might be.

» Avoid websites that you are not familiar with and may use logos similar to popular sites.

» Beware of bulk email advertisements from an unfamiliar source. They can be sent to you via text and through social media as well.

» Never give out your personal information or credit card information online unless you know the website has protective software.

» Use your credit card instead of your debit card so that if you are the victim of fraud, it will be easier to trace and has a higher chance of getting reimbursed by your credit card company.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.