Parents and Students Participating in Intervention Plan at Righetti High

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | November 26, 2014 | 11:44 a.m.

Parents and students are becoming more actively involved in Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Intervention Plan at Ernest Righetti High School.

The plan was launched shortly after a disruption on campus was fueled by inaccurate information that led to an early dismissal the next day. It will continue throughout the year.

Many students have already been spoken to by intervention staff and teachers about the proper usage of social media and asked not to tweet or post anything during class or the school day. Parents have received the correct information through recorded calls from Principal Karen Rotondi.

“We are confident that our intervention plan is helping students and parents understand that unsubstantiated rumor promulgated through the irresponsible use of social media interferes with the educational process," Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson said.

Here is a general outline of the ongoing and proactive SMJUHSD Intervention Plan: intervention staff; proper and responsible social media usage; what parents can do to help; increased student communication with parents and staff to identify students using social media devices; hotline for pressing concerns; and Fighting Back Santa Maria.

Righetti parent Edwin Weaver believes the district’s plan is engaging parents and students.

“My hope is that all parents will communicate directly with the school if they have concerns or are getting information from their child that is concerning," Weaver said. “I also encourage parents to talk with their children about posting and commenting. The community is listening, and it is important that they hear what positive things are happening on campus not when a few choose to disrupt learning. I believe students should use social media, but use it knowing that everyone is watching."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

