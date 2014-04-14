InterWoven Health of Santa Barbara Raising Funds for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Locally owned InterWoven Health: Massage and Bodywork is partnering with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research.

"We are excited for this opportunity to support JDRF," said Karin Gluck, co-owner of InterWoven Health. "While planning our business, one of the main things we wanted to make sure we did was to give back to our community. We feel that JDRF closely aligns with our goals of helping people achieve a higher quality of health, so it is a perfect partnership."

For the month of April, InterWoven Health will donate $20 to JDRF for each massage of 60 minutes or longer when JDRF is mentioned at time of scheduling. As a thank you for supporting JDRF, these clients will also receive $10 off their massage.

InterWoven Health is a new massage spa, co-owned by husband and wife massage therapists Aaron and Karin Gluck. It opened in early 2014. They believe true health is achieved when all elements — body, mind and spirit — are working together. This philosophy led them to create a holistic massage experience that addresses the needs of the whole being.

Their team of massage therapists offer the following types of massage and bodywork: Swedish, Deep Tissue, Barefoot, CranioSacral Therapy, Lymph Drainage, Myofascial Release, Pregnancy, Reflexology, Sports, TMJ Massage, Trigger Point Therapy and Visceral Manipulation.

InterWoven Health is located at 5370 Hollister Ave., Suite 7 in Santa Barbara, and can be reached at 805.770.3117 or online by clicking here.

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on the prevention, treatment and cure of type 1 diabetes. Click here for more information.

— Aaron Gluck is a co-owner of InterWoven Health: Massage and Bodywork.