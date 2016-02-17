Intimacy Coach, Professional Matchmaker to Discuss Relationship Building at Panel Discussion

Relationships

The Central Coast’s only certified, professional matchmaker, Lisa Amador, will join intimacy coach Diana Anderson in a free, hour-long discussion on what singles and couples can do to find the right person and then improve their relationship with better communication at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, located at 21 W. Anapamu Street.

This open forum will include a Q&A session following the discussion.

Amador founded Santa Barbara Matchmaking four years ago and has helped scores of men and women find the loves of their lives.

The company is a discreet, upscale matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles in Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.

Both Anderson and Amador have three adult children. The two women have been guest speakers in Santa Barbara for various organizations and have put on panel discussions and workshops.

Amador and Anderson also are accomplished authors. Amador wrote a chapter in a best-selling book Sexy Secrets to a Juicy Love Life, and Anderson has written several nonfiction books on intimacy for couples as well as a romantic, dramatic historical novel titled Painted with Love, Romance Eludes Time & Death, the first of a fiction trilogy.

“Many people have questions about the opposite sex or just want help understanding the complexities of relationships,” Anderson said. “When it comes to love, knowledge is power… meaning that the more you know on the topic, the more powerful you can make your union.”

— Lisa Amador is the founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking, and Diana Anderson is a writer and intimacy coach.