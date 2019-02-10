Intrigue Surrounds Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council Vote for Vacant Seat

A little more than eight years ago, Santa Barbara businessman Randy Rowse eked his way on to the City Council, thanks to an unlikely ally.

To fill a vacancy created when Councilman Das Williams was elected to the Assembly, then-Councilman Grant House broke a series of deadlocked 3-3 votes to select Rowse.

House was a pro-housing, left-leaning Democrat. Rowse, the owner of The Paradise Café, was a right-leaning moderate, firmly entrenched in the business community. House’s deciding vote surprised everyone in the room.

This week, Rowse could return the favor and vote to appoint House to fill a vacancy. But will history repeat itself?

Intrigue surrounds Tuesday’s council meeting, when a new member will be chosen to fill the District 6 seat vacated when Gregg Hart was sworn in as Santa Barbara County’s Second District supervisor earlier this year.

The six current council members — Rowse, Jason Dominguez, Eric Friedman, Oscar Gutierrez, Kristen Sneddon and Mayor Cathy Murillo — will select a seventh member to join them.

Ten people interviewed for the position at last Tuesday’s meeting and now the decision is up to the council.

No one has emerged as the obvious favorite, however, and it’s likely that there will be several rounds of votes before a candidate locks up four votes.

House, who served on the council from 2005 to 2013, is a formidable candidate because of his experience, but the council’s newer members may be looking in another direction to fill the seat.

Dominguez pressed House in a noticeable — and jarring — way during the council interviews on the issue of housing, specifically asking him how he would solve Santa Barbara’s housing challenge, a question he never completely answered.

Rowse is aware that some people think he is in House’s corner.

“Neither of us would want a decision based on a quid pro quo,” Rowse told Noozhawk. “Grant clearly has more background than anyone else in the field, and we served together. Grant made a tough choice to break a 3-3 tie over a field of 46 candidates, many of whom had far more qualifications than me.

“This time, we have 10, but once again a very tough choice among good possibilities. I don’t feel like there is any slam dunk.”

Rowse said he is looking for an independent-minded thinker to serve on the council.

“Aside from the candidates as individuals, this council, like all councils, needs someone who can leave all political party and other outside influences at the door and make decisions based on the good of our constituency,” he said. “That’s not always easy, and pressure is brought to bear on many issues ...

“The duty of an elected official is to make tough choices which, from time to time, conflict with personal feelings but are the right thing to do. I hope that our chosen new colleague has that kind of character.”

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County is typically a significant player in council elections, but is not endorsing a candidate during this appointment process. That leaves the council’s Democrats with more free will to select a candidate of his or her choice. Murillo, Friedman and Gutierrez were all endorsed by the party, but they may have conflicting votes during early rounds Tuesday night.

Gutierrez, the council’s newest member, acknowledged during the recent interviews that candidate Kate Carter was his “mentor” professionally. During his first nine months on the council, the 35-year-old Gutierrez has also pushed for more of a millennial perspective, suggesting software apps to improve government efficiency, and more inclusivity. Insiders say he is leaning toward a female candidate.

“I’m keeping an open mind but I’m looking for experience in public service, objective understanding of the issues facing our city and progressive ideas,” Gutierrez said.



Dominguez and Murillo are frequently at odds, so he isn’t likely to support a candidate backed by her and she isn’t likely to go for a candidate who would side with him on housing issues, or give him more power on the council. Housing, and the city’s average unit-sized density incentive program, will be one of the dividing lines for council members.

Candidate Gina Fischer is considered one of the front runners for the seat. She is a district representative for Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and has been actively campaigning and raising money for about a year. Fischer has been active in Democratic Party politics, and she supported Sneddon’s successful campaign two years ago, even though the party backed a different candidate.

The council member appointed Tuesday will only serve until the end of the year, and Fischer plans to run for the seat in November regardless. Per the City of Santa Barbara’s appointments rules, the appointee won’t be able to use the term “incumbent” on campaign materials.

If the council members are looking for someone less tied to local politics, candidates Meagan Froemming Harmon, a financial associate at Morrison & Foerster, and Brittany Oderman Heaton, a transportation program manager for the county.

Heaton knows government policy, but is not as experienced politically as Fischer and House. Harmon also isn’t known well in political circles. Both candidates interviewed well last week and if more familiar candidates, such as House and Fischer, are unable to lock up four votes, Harmon and Heaton could turn into compromise candidates.

The other candidates are Gabriel Escobedo, an intramural coordinator for UC Santa Barbara; Julia Lara, director of programs for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; Matthew Nehmer, executive director of the Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law; Bonnie Raisin, a longtime community activist and Realtor; and Scott Wenz, a health and education consultant, apartment owner and property manager.

