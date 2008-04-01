Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Introducing Express Employment Professionals

Reflecting its expanding line of business services, Express Personnel changes its name.

By Noozhawk Staff | April 1, 2008 | 6:12 p.m.

With an expanding line of services that include payroll and human resources, Express Personnel has moved beyond staffing to become an important partner for businesses in a variety of industries. To better reflect that direction, the 25-year-old company has changed its name to Express Employment Professionals.

image
Karen Dwyer
I’m excited about our new name and branding strategy,” said Karen Dwyer, owner of Express Employment Professionals’ Santa Barbara office at 9 W. Figueroa St. “This is a positive change that demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients and associates with full-service employment solutions.”

Along with the name change, Express also has a new logo and Web address, www.expresspros.com.

Dwyer opened the Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals franchise last year. The operation serves Santa Barbara County with temporary and full-time employees in a variety of fields, including professional recruiting, office services, data processing, technical and marketing.

The Santa Barbara office is currently taking applications. Businesses seeking employees may stop by the office, call 805.965.6900 or click here for the Web site.

Worldwide, Express Employment Professionals employs 350,000 people annually, with more than 600 offices in the United States, Canada, Australia and South Africa. Sales for the Oklahoma City-based company totaled nearly $2 billion in 2007. Express provides expertise in evaluation and direct hire, temporary staffing, executive recruiting and human resources.

