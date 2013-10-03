New Noozhawk Columnist Tara Jones Offering ‘Toast of Santa Barbara’

The owner of Eat This, Shoot That! will focus on libations in and around Santa Barbara County

[Click here to read Tara Jones' latest column.]

I am a lover of good wine, great beer and the perfect martini.

My name is Tara Jones, and I am thrilled to be a contributing columnist for Noozhawk.

After growing up in Northern California’s wine country, I moved to Santa Barbara in the fall of 2001 to attend Brooks Institute of Photography.

I graduated in late 2004 and have been calling this place home ever since, because there truly is no place in the world quite like this magical city.

For the past 10 years, I have owned and operated a boutique photography and graphic design production company, Flare Productions, and recently started teaching photography at Santa Barbara City College.

Last summer, after years of meeting and befriending many local winemakers, craft beer artisans and others in the libations business, I decided to start a second business that features Santa Barbara’s local food and libation venues.

Eat This, Shoot That! is a food/beverage tasting and photography tour company that shares with visitors the various eateries in Santa Barbara for a taste of what the locals love to eat and drink.

Toast of Santa Barbara will be a monthly column that will introduce locals to the hidden libation gems of our fair city and the surrounding towns, as well as who and what are new to the Santa Barbara drink scene.

In addition to spotlights on local people and places, I will be writing reviews about wineries, breweries and other local libations. I look forward to sharing my opinion, experiences, and photos with all of you.

Cheers!

— Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)