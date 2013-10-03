Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Noozhawk Columnist Tara Jones Offering ‘Toast of Santa Barbara’

The owner of Eat This, Shoot That! will focus on libations in and around Santa Barbara County

By Tara Jones, Noozhawk columnist | October 3, 2013 | 8:03 p.m.

[Click here to read Tara Jones' latest column.]

I am a lover of good wine, great beer and the perfect martini.

My name is Tara Jones, and I am thrilled to be a contributing columnist for Noozhawk.

After growing up in Northern California’s wine country, I moved to Santa Barbara in the fall of 2001 to attend Brooks Institute of Photography.

I graduated in late 2004 and have been calling this place home ever since, because there truly is no place in the world quite like this magical city.

For the past 10 years, I have owned and operated a boutique photography and graphic design production company, Flare Productions, and recently started teaching photography at Santa Barbara City College.

Last summer, after years of meeting and befriending many local winemakers, craft beer artisans and others in the libations business, I decided to start a second business that features Santa Barbara’s local food and libation venues.

Eat This, Shoot That! is a food/beverage tasting and photography tour company that shares with visitors the various eateries in Santa Barbara for a taste of what the locals love to eat and drink.

Toast of Santa Barbara will be a monthly column that will introduce locals to the hidden libation gems of our fair city and the surrounding towns, as well as who and what are new to the Santa Barbara drink scene.

In addition to spotlights on local people and places, I will be writing reviews about wineries, breweries and other local libations. I look forward to sharing my opinion, experiences, and photos with all of you.

Cheers!

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 