Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:29 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Invenios to Expand Manufacturing Operations to Goleta

By Christine Denion for Invenios | July 19, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Invenios is significantly expanding its precision manufacturing footprint into Goleta.

The Invenios principals just acquired the old FLIR building at 55 Castilian Drive and are preparing to upgrade the internal spaces to state-of-the-art clean room facilities.

“The Cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta have been helpful to us in laying the foundation for additional manufacturing growth on the Central Coast, and it has been a great place to raise our kids,” said Ray Karam, CEO of Invenios.

“Santa Barbara County has shared our passion for developing home-grown high-technology strength rather than letting it slip away to out-of-state and out-of-country locales. Also having UCSB’s nano-fabrication facilities as well as both their and Cal Poly’s strong mechanical engineering departments close by adds efficiency and positive local collaboration,” Karam said. 

“We are committed to building strong connections to the Santa Barbara community and we both personally feel that it is important to the legacy of Central Coast engineering initiated by great companies such as Applied Magnetics, Delco and Raytheon to continue contributing to the growth of a high technology corridor between the Bay Area and Los Angeles,” said Chief Financial Officer Berkeley Johnson.

“To that end, we have started to contribute to Santa Barbara High School’s Green Engineering program and Computer Science Academy as well as UCSB’s Mechanical Engineering Department, and we can already see home-grown dividends as several of our young engineers have come from these local engineering programs,” Johnson said. 

The sale of 55 Castilian was managed by Brad Frohling and Mike Chenoweth of Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, with commercial lending services provided by Kelly Silva and Jason Horstman of Union Bank.

Invenios is an industry leader in manufacturing glass-based microfluidic and MEM’s components, gene sequencing/bio consumables, robotic positioning stages and liquid camera lenses for mobile platforms.

Local students and neighbors interested in tours or learning more about Invenios are welcome to email Johnson at [email protected].

Christine Denion represents Invenios.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 