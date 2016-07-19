Invenios to Expand Manufacturing Operations to Goleta

Santa Barbara-based Invenios is significantly expanding its precision manufacturing footprint into Goleta.

The Invenios principals just acquired the old FLIR building at 55 Castilian Drive and are preparing to upgrade the internal spaces to state-of-the-art clean room facilities.

“The Cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta have been helpful to us in laying the foundation for additional manufacturing growth on the Central Coast, and it has been a great place to raise our kids,” said Ray Karam, CEO of Invenios.

“Santa Barbara County has shared our passion for developing home-grown high-technology strength rather than letting it slip away to out-of-state and out-of-country locales. Also having UCSB’s nano-fabrication facilities as well as both their and Cal Poly’s strong mechanical engineering departments close by adds efficiency and positive local collaboration,” Karam said.

“We are committed to building strong connections to the Santa Barbara community and we both personally feel that it is important to the legacy of Central Coast engineering initiated by great companies such as Applied Magnetics, Delco and Raytheon to continue contributing to the growth of a high technology corridor between the Bay Area and Los Angeles,” said Chief Financial Officer Berkeley Johnson.

“To that end, we have started to contribute to Santa Barbara High School’s Green Engineering program and Computer Science Academy as well as UCSB’s Mechanical Engineering Department, and we can already see home-grown dividends as several of our young engineers have come from these local engineering programs,” Johnson said.

The sale of 55 Castilian was managed by Brad Frohling and Mike Chenoweth of Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, with commercial lending services provided by Kelly Silva and Jason Horstman of Union Bank.

Invenios is an industry leader in manufacturing glass-based microfluidic and MEM’s components, gene sequencing/bio consumables, robotic positioning stages and liquid camera lenses for mobile platforms.

Local students and neighbors interested in tours or learning more about Invenios are welcome to email Johnson at [email protected].

— Christine Denion represents Invenios.