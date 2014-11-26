Invention by SBHS Robotics Club Members Scores Well at Santa Barbara Startup Weekend

Last weekend, three of Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club's board members participated in Santa Barbara Startup Weekend #4.

Startup Weekend is an event during which participants have 54 hours to create a business, beginning with 60-second pitches, and finishing with five-minute presentations from the final teams.

Students Makala Hieshima, Max Mercurio and Maria De Angelis chose to join the team of local architect Alex Wyndham to work on a bike helmet built specifically to increase the safety of cyclists at night. Their company, LUX Technology, was completed by marketing strategists Jill Courtenay, Grant Pfund and Allison Antoinette.

The product, deemed the LUXhelmet, is a bicycle helmet encased in glowing LEDs that features a fully automated brake light triggered by deceleration. The three SBHS students were responsible for both the construction and programming of the secondary prototype. The promotional video, as produced by Hieshima, can be viewed by clicking here.

The LUXhelmet won both third place overall and the best physical product award in the final SB Startup Weekend lineup. With prizes for the team including Lynda.com memberships, a financial package and a legal package, LUX Technology is ready to move into the future and begin establishing itself.

Voting for the regionals of the Global Startup Battle began Wednesday, with the LUXhelmet entered in several tracks of the competition.

Click here to view the LUXhelmet pitch page and vote for the team in the Global Startup Battle.

— Makala Hieshima is a member of the Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club.