Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Invention by SBHS Robotics Club Members Scores Well at Santa Barbara Startup Weekend

By Makala Hieshima for the Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club | November 26, 2014 | 2:15 p.m.

Last weekend, three of Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club's board members participated in Santa Barbara Startup Weekend #4.

Startup Weekend is an event during which participants have 54 hours to create a business, beginning with 60-second pitches, and finishing with five-minute presentations from the final teams.

Students Makala Hieshima, Max Mercurio and Maria De Angelis chose to join the team of local architect Alex Wyndham to work on a bike helmet built specifically to increase the safety of cyclists at night. Their company, LUX Technology, was completed by marketing strategists Jill Courtenay, Grant Pfund and Allison Antoinette.

The product, deemed the LUXhelmet, is a bicycle helmet encased in glowing LEDs that features a fully automated brake light triggered by deceleration. The three SBHS students were responsible for both the construction and programming of the secondary prototype. The promotional video, as produced by Hieshima, can be viewed by clicking here.

The LUXhelmet won both third place overall and the best physical product award in the final SB Startup Weekend lineup. With prizes for the team including Lynda.com memberships, a financial package and a legal package, LUX Technology is ready to move into the future and begin establishing itself.

Voting for the regionals of the Global Startup Battle began Wednesday, with the LUXhelmet entered in several tracks of the competition.

Click here to view the LUXhelmet pitch page and vote for the team in the Global Startup Battle.

— Makala Hieshima is a member of the Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 