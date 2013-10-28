Inventor’s Workshop for Kids Offered at Santa Barbara Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System, in partnership with Santa Barbara Makerspace, presents “The Inventor’s Workshop for Kids” this Sunday, Nov. 3.

In this free 90-minute activity, children will brainstorm ideas, create and design prototypes, and work on overcoming and solving problems in a fun and safe environment.

The class will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Townley Room at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will allow kids to develop and practice basic skills in idea germination and problem-solving. They will be encouraged to push their ideas and not be afraid of making mistakes, but to learn from the entire process in an effort to improve their core knowledge. The session will be taught by instructors who do product design work for a local software company. Materials will be provided at no cost.

SB Makerspace can be found online at sbmakerspace.org and followed on Twitter by clicking here.

All library programs are free and open to the public. To find out more about these and other programs of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, click here or call the library at 805.564.5670.

— Hong Lieu represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.