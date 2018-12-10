Pixel Tracker

Investigation Continuing Into Death of Santa Maria Man on Highway 101 Near Goleta

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 10, 2018 | 5:35 p.m.

Investigation is continuing into an incident Friday night in which a Santa Maria man was struck and killed while walking along Highway 101 just west of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fernando C. Garlejo, 78, was walking in the right-hand lane of southbound Highway 101 west of Cathedral Oaks Road at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, when he was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup driven by James A. Gardner, 51, of Granada Hills, according to CHP Officer Kevin McCool.

Gardner was southbound at approximately 62 mph when he saw Garlejo directly in his path of travel, McCool said.

Gardner was unable to avoid striking Garlejo, who was pronounced dead at the scene, McCool said.

A friend of the victim’s family told Noozhawk that Garlejo had been dropped off at the Goleta Pier Friday morning to fish, but was not there when a relative returned later in the day to pick him up.

Garlejo was carrying a fishing rod when he was struck, McCool said, but it was not clear how or why he ended up at that location.

“We’re still talking to witnesses to figure out exactly what happened,” he added.

The CHP identified the victim as Fernando Garlejocasaclang, but the family said the last name is Garlejo, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

