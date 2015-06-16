Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:22 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Investigation into Fatal Montecito Fire Finds Lamp Power Cord at Fault for Accidental Blaze

88-year-old resident died from fire- and smoke-related causes, according to Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office

The investigation into a fatal Montecito house fire, shown here, has determined the fire was accidental and the 88-year-old resident died of smoke inhalation and other fire-related causes.
The investigation into a fatal Montecito house fire, shown here, has determined the fire was accidental and the 88-year-old resident died of smoke inhalation and other fire-related causes.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk file photo )
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 16, 2015 | 12:57 p.m.

Fire investigators are blaming a “compromised” table lamp power cord for starting an April fire in a Montecito home that killed the 88-year-old resident.

The Montecito Fire Protection District announced the cause of the April 27 two-alarm blaze on Tuesday after the conclusion of a months-long investigation.

Lorraine Mathilda Schmerzler, who lived alone, died in the fire from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal cutaneous burn injuries, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman who released the cause of death. The death was investigated by the sheriff's Coroner's Office. 

Fire crews responded to the fast-moving fire that swept through a one-story Montecito home in the 100 block of Loureyro Road at about 7:30 a.m. on April 27, finding the structure engulfed in flames, fire district spokeswoman Geri Ventura said.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the family room/lanai, where crews found a table lamp power cord that showed evidence of arcing, which likely ignited surrounding combustibles, Ventura said.

“Through witness statements and evaluation of physical evidence, investigators believe that the cause of this fire was accidental,” she said.

All natural or suspicious fire causes were ruled out, as well as other accidental causes involving cooking, candles, smoking, the fireplace or other heating and mechanical devices, Ventura said.

Counterparts in the Santa Barbara County Arson Task Force — including the Carpinteria and Summerland Fire Protection District, County Fire and County District Attorney’s Office — assisted Montecito Fire investigators.

“Upon the conclusion of the district’s investigation, the scene was released to the executor of the estate and their insurance company for continued evaluation of the physical evidence,” Ventura said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

