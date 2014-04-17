Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:29 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigators Identify, Destroy ‘Military Ordnance’ That Forced Evacuations in Solvang

Sheriff's Department says it was an 18-inch ammunition shell, but that it's still unclear where it came from

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 17, 2014 | 1:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has determined that an 18-inch ammunition shell was the military ordnance found Wednesday afternoon in a Solvang alleyway but that it’s still unknown where it came from, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Thursday.

After a citizen called 9-1-1 around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive and found a 105-millimeter shell that looked old, like it had already been fired, Hoover said.

It was found lying among some trash in an enclosed area of an alleyway behind businesses, Hoover said.

Since the device's fusing system was still in place, the Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad and Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team determined the device was potentially unstable and conducted a mass evacuation of 500 to 700 people from several hotels, homes and residences within a 1,500-foot radius of the alleyway.

ordnance
Explosives personnel destroyed the military ordnance with a controlled detonation. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

It took hours since the area is in the highly-populated downtown area of Solvang, and the American Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

By 11:20 p.m., the bomb squad and EOD team were able to retrieve the device, transport it to a remote location and destroy it with a controlled detonation.

It’s still unknown where the military ordnance came from, Hoover said, because they can be purchased online even though they are not meant for public use.

These devices can become unstable and dangerous over time, and anyone who wants to safely dispose of one can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 