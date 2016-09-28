Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigation Launched After Inmate Finds Gun in Santa Maria Substation Jail Mattress

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 28, 2016 | 5:44 p.m.

An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's branch jail in Santa Maria found a partially disassembled handgun in a mattress, spurring an investigation into how the weapon got there.

The inmate turned over the handgun to an on-duty custody deputy on Sept. 11,  Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Wednesday.

“The inmate reported he found the item hidden in a mattress in the cell he shared with several other detainees,” Hoover said. 

The handgun was missing several key components so it could not be fired, Hoover said. 

Patrol and custody deputies launched an investigation into how the item was brought into the facility and who might have owned it, Hoover said.

As part of that investigation, custody deputies searched both the Santa Maria Branch Jail and the Santa Barbara Main Jail, but did not find any other dangerous contraband.

No one has been charged in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.

The branch jail is designed to hold inmates for up to 96 hours. Inmates who are not eligible for release within this period are transferred to the main jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150.  To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

