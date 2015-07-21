Investigation Leads to 9 Arrests, Seizure of Cash, Drugs, Weapons

Advice

Last month's arrest of a Santa Barbara man who allegedly sold drugs and weapons has lead investigators to arrest eight additional suspects in multiple jurisdictions.

George Jolly, 35, of Santa Barbara, was taken into custody on June 16 after a high-speed chase on Highway 101.

Jolly was pulled over just after midnight for speeding on northbound Highway 101 near Casitas Pass Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The deputy made contact with Jolly, who then sped away, nearly striking the deputy with his vehicle, and a pursuit began.

Hoover said that Jolly crashed in the area of Coast Village Road and Hermosillo Road in Montecito, then fled on foot by the time deputies arrived at the scene.

A sheriff’s K-9 Unit was deployed, and Jolly was located hiding in a shed in the 100 block of Palm Tree Lane in Montecito.

Jolly was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, evading law enforcement, resisting/delaying a peace officer, exceeding 65 mph, driving without a license, possession of heroin for sale, transporting heroin, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and transporting methamphetamine.

Jolly also had a warrant out of Los Angeles County related to drug possession and drug sales.

Hoover said that a search of Jolly’s vehicle revealed approximately six pounds of methamphetamine and a half pound of heroin.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Department announced that it had arrested eight other people in addition to Jolly, and that they began investigating after Jolly's drug trafficking organization continued, even though he was in custody.

The department stated that in April, the sheriff’s Narcotics Unit learned Jolly was selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Santa Barbara area.

"An undercover detective was able to befriend Jolly and began purchasing narcotics from him, in addition to firearms, on several occasions," Hoover stated.

A three-month investigation also took place, which involved the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 14, numerous search warrants were served in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, and the additional arrests were made, three of whom were residents of Santa Barbara County, Hoover said.

"Due to the ongoing investigation we are not releasing the names of any of the others who were arrested," she said.

As a result of the investigation, 23 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of heroin, 21 firearms, eight vehicles, and a large amount of cash were seized, Hoover added.

