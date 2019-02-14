Investigation of Lompoc Shootings Leads to School Lockdown

Two shootings were under investigation in Lompoc leading to police activity Thursday afternoon in the city.

Details about the shootings were limited as police officers investigated the incidents, but Sgt. Kevin Martin said at 1:45 p.m. that he expected to release information within an hour.

As a precautionary measure due to police activity nearby, Hapgood Elementary School was placed on lockdown status for a time in the afternoon, Martin said.

The city has had a number of shootings and stabbings, many believed to be related to gang activity, since the summer.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.