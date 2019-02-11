Investigation Underway After 17-Year-Old Boy Suffers Gunshot Wound

An investigation was underway Monday night after a teenage boy showed up at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the hospital just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report that a 17-year-old with a single gunshot wound had come in for treatment, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"The gunshot wound does not appear to be life-threatening," Hoover said.

No other details about the shooting were available Monday night, Hoover said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

