Investigation Underway After Man’s Body Found on Beach in Isla Vista

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 20, 2018 | 3:12 p.m.

An investigation was underway Saturday after a man’s body was found on the beach in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A person walking on the beach discovered the remains of a college-age white male near the surf line at about 9:30 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The body was found just east of the Camino del Sur beach access, she said.

The man’s name was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of relatives, Hoover said.

“An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death,” Hoover said. “At this early stage in the investigation, the circumstances are unknown. Preliminary indications are that the death occurred recently and there are no obvious signs of foul play.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 805.683.2724.  

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

