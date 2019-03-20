Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 20 , 2019, 11:43 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Investigators Confirm SoCal Edison Equipment Caused Fire That Merged with Thomas Fire

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 20, 2019 | 9:40 p.m.

Southern California Edison equipment was responsible for sparking the Koenigstein Fire, which started soon after the Thomas Fire and merged with the massive blaze, the Ventura County Fire Department said Wednesday, as it released its investigative report.

The Koenigstein Fire was caused when an energized electrical conductor separated between two power poles, the report concluded.

“A local resident witnessed sparks falling from the power pole, starting a fire on the ground, and then called 9-1-1 to report it to authorities.”

Investigators determined the Thomas Fire started at about 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2017, near Steckel Park in Ventura County, and the Koenigstein Fire was reported at about 7:30 p.m. off Koenigstein Road, 3.5 miles northwest in Upper Ojai.

Southern California Edison equipment was responsible for starting both blazes, which started on the same electrical circuit, according to investigators.

The two fires merged and destroyed 1,434 structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Two people died in the Thomas Fire, including Santa Paula resident Virginia Pasola and firefighter Cory Iverson.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 