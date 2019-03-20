Investigators Confirm SoCal Edison Equipment Caused Fire That Merged with Thomas Fire

Southern California Edison equipment was responsible for sparking the Koenigstein Fire, which started soon after the Thomas Fire and merged with the massive blaze, the Ventura County Fire Department said Wednesday, as it released its investigative report.

The Koenigstein Fire was caused when an energized electrical conductor separated between two power poles, the report concluded.

“A local resident witnessed sparks falling from the power pole, starting a fire on the ground, and then called 9-1-1 to report it to authorities.”

Investigators determined the Thomas Fire started at about 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2017, near Steckel Park in Ventura County, and the Koenigstein Fire was reported at about 7:30 p.m. off Koenigstein Road, 3.5 miles northwest in Upper Ojai.

Southern California Edison equipment was responsible for starting both blazes, which started on the same electrical circuit, according to investigators.

The two fires merged and destroyed 1,434 structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Two people died in the Thomas Fire, including Santa Paula resident Virginia Pasola and firefighter Cory Iverson.

