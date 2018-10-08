Monday, October 8 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Investigators Probing String of Arson Fires in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 8, 2018 | 8:47 a.m.
Firefighters dousing a palm tree fire. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara city firefighters douse a palm tree fire Sunday night on Wilson Street near Pershing Park. The blaze was one of a series of deliberately set blazes Sunday night and early Monday. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara city fire officials are investigating a series of fires they say were deliberately set in trees and shrubs late Sunday night and early Monday.

The first blaze in two palm trees was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Wilson Street, a small stub road adjacent to Pershing Park, said city Fire Marshal Joe Poire.

About 90 minutes later, crews were dispatched to Las Ondas and Shoreline Drive on the Mesa, where a single palm tree was on fire, followed by a similar call about 10 minutes later at Shoreline and Santa Rosa, Poire said.

The last call was received at about 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Shoreline, where a hedge separating two residential properties had been set on fire.

Although all the fires were quickly douse, at least two presented “significant threats,” since they were near residences, Poire said.

The investigation into the spree of arson fires was continuing on Monday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

