Investigators Seeking Link Between Fires at McKinley School in Santa Barbara

Three small blazes have been reported this month at campus on Loma Alta Drive on the Mesa

Investigators are looking for links between three vegetation fires that have broken out this month at McKinley Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

The latest blaze occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near a driveway to the school at 350 Loma Alta Drive, just up from Cliff Drive across from Santa Barbara City College.

The fire burned just a small patch of grass and weeds, according to Ryan DiGuilio, an investigator with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

But it broke out at the same location where another small fire was discovered and extinguished at about 12:30 a.m. on May 19.

There also was a larger fire up the driveway, near some school buildings, at about 5:30 p.m. on May 6.

“We’re definitely taking a closer look at all of them,” DiGuilio said of the three fires.

“They’re still under investigation at this time and are most likely related,” DiGuilio said. “We can’t completely rule out that they’re not, but that’s the avenue we’re taking.”

Causes of the fires have not been determined, DiGuilio said.

No structure damage was reported in any of the blazes.

