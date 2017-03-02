Investing Time in Free Tax Workshop Could Yield High Return

California's working families may be eligible to receive money back through tax credits that can be claimed simply by filing a tax return on or before April 18.

Between the state California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and the companion federal EITC, an eligible family can receive as much as $6,000 in cash.



On Saturday, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) will team up with State Controller Betty Yee, Assembly member Monique Limón, (D-Santa Barbara), and Veterans for Truth to offer free tax preparation assistance in Santa Barbara County.

The free program is for people with household incomes of $54,000 or less, so those who quality can claim these state and federal tax credits.



The event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 — Santa Barbara County Tax Day — at the Veteran's Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.



Appointments must be made in advance. Those interested should call 213- 833-6010 to schedule a session and find out what documents they must bring, or call Jackson’s Santa Barbara office at 965-0862 for more information.

To claim the state and federal EITCs, Californians are encouraged to do the following:

Check your eligibility: A taxpayer's income, dependents and filing status all play a role in determining eligibility. Those who made $14,161 or less in 2016 may qualify for CalEITC. If Californians earned $53,504 or less in 2016, they may qualify for the federal EITC.

For details, visit CalEITC4Me.org.

Be sure to file: In the past, many low-income families had no requirement to file tax returns. But with the arrival of CalEITC, families are encouraged to file returns to avoid leaving dollars on the table.

Find a free tax prep location: Those earning $54,000 or less may be eligible to get federal and state tax returns done for free at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites.

For VITA help in Santa Barbara County, visit the United Way of Santa Barbara County website or call 899-2313. For free tax prep locations statewide, visit CalEITC4Me.org. For VITA help in Ventura County, visit the Ventura County website or call 2-1-1.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.