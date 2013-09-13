Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

New to iPad? Learn Everything You Need to Know at Allan Hancock College

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | September 13, 2013 | 11:28 a.m.

The iPad is a technological multiuse tool for any classroom and for everyday use. Allan Hancock College Community Education offers new classes in how to use this tablet to meet all of your needs.

For the classroom, iPad for Educators is for elementary school teachers who want use this powerful device when planning, organizing and presenting lessons. Teachers will also learn how to use the iPad for record keeping and enhance the quality of instruction with the latest and most popular instructional apps for the classroom.

If you currently have an iPad or are considering buying one, this course is for you.

The class meets on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8:55 p.m. on the AHC Santa Maria campus, Room M-439. Enroll in CRN 21523. The fee for this class is $18.

If you are not an educator and simply want to learn more about the iPad, enroll in the introductory iPad Basics to become familiar with the most essential features and tools available. You will learn a variety of skills, from proper handling, back-up, Internet connectivity, camera features, and information about how to install and use some of the most useful apps.

This class meets Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8:55 p.m. in Room M - 439. Enroll in CRN 21524. The fee for this class is $54.

Register online by clicking here, or visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus for assistance. Registration, admissions and fee information is in the fall 2013 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, available in print version at all campus locations and accessible online.

Call 805.922.6966 x3209 for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.

