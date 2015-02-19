Irene ‘Babs’ Shillington of Santa Barbara, 1919-2015

Posted on February 19, 2015 | 9:01 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Irene Shillington, or "Babs" as she was known by friends and family, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2015.

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on June 23, 1919, to Sarah and Arthur Knowles, she moved to Santa Barbara in 1952 with her family.

Irene worked for Patti Dell's Children Shop, Lucile Jessup's and Woman's World until she retired in 1989.

There are no words to describe her loyalty to her friends or the love and affection she showed her family. She was the epitome of a good lady and will be missed by all who knew her.

Irene was preceded in death by Gerald Shillington, and survived by son Brian and Judy, daughter Susan Torres and Carlos, grandchildren Miguel, Elena and Martin, and brother Jerry.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at Welch-Ryce-Haider, with burial at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Thank you to Helena, Dan and the staff at The Manor of Ojai, and thanks to Hospice of Santa Barbara for helping in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.