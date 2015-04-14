Illustrator Irene Flores to Present ‘Manga Mania’ at Santa Maria Library

Central Coast teens who enjoy drawing are invited to come to the Santa Maria Public Library for “Manga Mania” on Friday, April 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Altrusa Theater.

Manga illustrator Irene Flores returns to give a drawing demonstration and provide tips on sketching. See what it takes to become a professional manga illustrator.

This program is open to junior high and high students only, and, unfortunately, last minute additions or walk-ins for this popular program cannot be accommodated. Free tickets can be acquired through Youth Services.

“Manga Mania” is graciously sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Jennifer Harmer at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

— Jennifer Harmer represents the Santa Maria Public Library.