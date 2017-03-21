Irene Nunez Iniguez Dorado of Santa Barbara, 1949-2017

Posted on March 21, 2017 | 2:15 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Irene Nunez Iniguez Dorado, 67, died March 12, 2017, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Irene was born in Santa Barbara on June 28, 1949, to Angel Nunez and Soledad Iniguez. She was raised in Santa Barbara and attended local schools, including Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and was a proud Don and graduate of Santa Barbara High School.

Irene was involved in music, a cappella and music theory. She became a performer, recorded music and played the piano, violin, guitar and cello.

Irene married Nicolas Martinez Dorado at Our Lady of Guadalupe in 1996.

Irene was the glue at family gatherings. She always made sure to spend Sundays after church with the family, playing pirinola and making sure we all had fun by sharing her jokes. Irene frequently took her son, Charlie Dorado, and her nephews and nieces to the drive-in and other fun places. She always gave them her undivided attention. She never allowed her MS to diminish her showing us how much she loved us and how important it was for her to continue to bond with her nephews, nieces and their children.

Irene loved to volunteer in the community and attend special events. She loved to sing for Fiesta at Las Noches de Ronda and at retirement homes in the community. She enjoyed taking pictures to maintain family memories, and she enjoyed doing arts and crafts.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Nunez. She was a remarkable woman who leaves behind her legacy to husband Nicolas, son Charlie and brother Elias (Lico) as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.

We will always remember you with love, and you will be forever in our hearts.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.