Irene Pleszczynski of Santa Barbara, 1922-2016

Posted on December 2, 2016 | 8:12 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary |

Irene Pleszczynski, nee Waleria Eisinger, a native of Lwow, Poland, and a resident of Santa Barbara, California, since 1948, died on November 21, 2016, three days after her 94th birthday.

Surviving the horrors of World War II, she met her husband, Andrew, in a DP camp in Bremen, Germany, where they married on August 1, 1945. The following year they came to America, settling in St. Louis, Missouri, before moving to California and discovering the town that was to be their paradise.

Andrew died in 1998, and Irene is survived by their two children, Helena Bowman (Obie) of Cloverdale, California, and Wladyslaw (Joanna) of Annandale, Virginia; six grandchildren (Antonia, Risa (Shawn), Emmet and Tyrone; Feliks (Ljubica) and Benedykt; two great-grandchildren, Scarlet and Sterling Gregorio; and nieces Marta Glodkowska of Canoga Park, California, and Anna Bentkowska-Kafel of London, England.

Irene was wonderful — full of goodness, directness, wisdom and spunk. She loved music, bridge and her friends from 30-plus years of noon swimming at Los Baños Del Mar in Santa Barbara. She loved her adopted country.

In Irene’s honor, please remember the Santa Barbara Symphony.

On November 25, 2016, she was buried next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements were by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.