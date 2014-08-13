Irene Schelkau of Nipomo, 1925-2014

Posted on August 13, 2014 | 5:15 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Irene Schelkau of Nipomo, California, was born July 26, 1925, and died August 9, 2014, at a local care center. She was 89.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.