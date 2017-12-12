Irene Severson of Anaheim, 1940-2017

Posted on December 12, 2017 | 12:55 p.m.

Source: Kris Severson

Irene Hiroko (Kaneshiro) Severson of Anaheim, Calif., died Nov. 9, 2017.

Irene lived life full of laughter, service and perseverance.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Oct. 1, 1940, to Kenichi and Chiyoko (Yamashiro) Kaneshiro, Irene was the fourth of five children. She was always a playful child, climbing mango trees on the way to school.

As young as 10 years old, Irene worked hard in the family restaurant, Koko-Head Saimin Stand, at the base of the Diamond Head Crater. She loved to serve ice-cream sodas and shaved ice, which kept customers coming back again and again. It is no wonder she became an international stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines in 1963 and later excelled in top-notch customer service at World of Disney at Disneyland.

Life was not always easy, but Irene faced each trial with strength and determination. She fought her way back from a debilitating stroke and personal hardships. Her incredible tenacity awed all who knew her.

She loved spending time with friends and family cooking, painting and telling humorous stories. Her favorite times of the year were when relatives from Hawaii would visit, providing Irene with the opportunity to host a big Ohana (family) gathering. Aunties, uncles, cousins and grandchildren will have these precious memories thanks to Irene. Her ultimate pride and joy was her two boys and their families. She was always proud of them, and they were ever dedicated to her.

Irene is survived by her two sons, Keith Tsutomu and Dean Kazuo. She will be remembered fondly by the Okinawan name for grandmother, Obaachan, by her four grandchildren, Nathan Isamu, Makayla Hiroko, Audrey Joy and Dean Patrick. Her daughters-in-law, Kristine (Gray) Severson and Jennifer (Langdon) Severson, will honor her legacy of love for family.

Irene will always be remembered by her zest for life and laughter. Heaven has truly gained a lively and lovely angel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 9801 Talbert Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 93708, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow.