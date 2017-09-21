Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 21, 2017

Irene Valencia, 1946-2017

Born Irene Alvera Martinez on April 9, 1946, in Goleta, Calif., Irene Valencia passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, with her loving family at her side.

Irene was the youngest of her siblings: Victoria, Louie, Rocky, Anita, Ted, Ruben, Flora, Caesar, Steve, Victor and Raymond.

For more than 30 years, she served as a medical assistant at Children's Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara. There she cared for countless children and families. Irene enjoyed cooking (especially when making tortillas) and always being surrounded by her family.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Valencia. She is survived by her children, Raymond Valencia (Tina) and Jacqueline Knauss (Dan); seven grandchildren, Marco, Michaela, Joseph, Emilia, Sierra, Jacob and Jonathon; and two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Mason.

Irene's family would like to thank the amazing staff at Casa Rhoda and Assisted Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Family tribute: Our Mom was truly the kindest, most generous and most loving person we have known. The impact she has made on our family is truly amazing. Your life mattered, Mom. Until next time, we'll catch you later.

A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Home, 450 Ward Drive, Santa Barbara. A mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

— Raymond Valencia

 

