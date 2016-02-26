IRS Provides Delay in 6055 and 6056 Reporting

Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), individuals are required to have health insurance, while applicable large employers (ALEs) are required to offer health benefits to their full-time employees.

In order for the Internal Revenue Service to verify that individuals have the required minimum essential coverage, individuals who request premium tax credits are entitled to them, and that ALEs are meeting their shared responsibility obligations, employers with 50 or more full-time or full-time equivalent employees and insurers will be required to report on the health coverage they offer.

The reporting requirements are in Sections 6055 and 6056 of the ACA were originally due to the IRS by Feb. 28 if filing on paper or March 31 if filing electronically.

The 1095-C form and 1095-B form were due to employees by Jan. 31 of the year following the year to which the forms relate.

The transition relief provided by the IRS extended the due date for furnishing Form 1095-B and 1095-C to individuals to March 31, 2016, and the due date for filing all forms (1094-C, 1095-C, 1094-B and 1095-B) to the IRS to May 31, 2016, if filing on paper. If filing electronically, the date is moved to June 30, 2016.

Some individuals might be affected by the extension because they will use the forms in determining whether they had minimum essential coverage.

Individuals may not receive this information before they file their income tax returns, so for 2015 only, individuals who rely on other information received from their coverage providers about their coverage, for purposes of filing their returns, need not amend their returns once they receive the Form 1095-B or Form 1095-C or any corrections.

Individuals need not send this information to the IRS when filing their returns, but should keep it with their tax records.

Employees who enrolled in Marketplace coverage but did not receive a determination from the Marketplace regarding whether their employer-sponsored coverage was affordable could be affected by the extension if they do not receive their 1095-C form prior to filing their individual income tax returns.

As a result, for 2015 only, individuals who rely on other information received from employers about their offers of coverage for purposes of determining eligibility for the premium tax credit when filing their income tax returns need not amend their returns once they receive their Forms 1095-C or any corrected Forms 1095-C.

Individuals do not need to send this information to the IRS when filing their returns, but should keep it with their tax records.

Beneflex Insurance Services is a full service employee benefits advisory firm with offices in Santa Barbara and Thousand Oaks, Calif. It specializes in helping employers control costs via prudent plan design and implementation of employee benefit plans with proprietary and mostly unheard of strategies.

Beneflex makes employer plans work for both employer and employees and their covered family members.

— Michelle Meissner is a compliance specialist with Beneflex Insurance Services.