Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Irv Beiman: Susan Estrich Should Know Bernie Sanders’ Support Is Coming from Everywhere

By Irv Beiman | November 22, 2015 | 7:51 a.m.

In a recent commentary, columnist Susan Estrich remarked that she didn’t “understand where the continued support for (Bernie) Sanders is coming from.” I offer below my strategic view of that issue.

Irv Beiman
Irv Beiman

First, consider that Sanders has stated during the Democratic presidential debates that climate change is our greatest national security threat. As a recently retired behavioral scientist, management consultant and change agent, I have been researching and publishing on climate change since 2007.

Downloading and reviewing more than 6,000 articles on the topic has led me to deeply explore why and how our climate is changing, as well as why the news media and our political process seem immune to the starkly disturbing reality that we face.

Second, consider the legalized corruption of our democratic process that has been enabled by the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. The enormous growth of Super PACs and the obscene increase in political contributions from corporations has established the power of corporate donations to buy votes on the key issues affecting shareholder value.

The common good is simply not in their equation. The only variables of interest are short- and long-term profit of the corporation. The Koch brothers’ funding of the American Legislative Exchange Council has enabled model legislation to be written at the state level specifically to support corporate profits rather than the common good.

Let’s compare Sanders and Hillary Clinton on these two issues. He has taken a clear position on climate change. Sanders says climate change is important and must be strongly addressed. Clinton has been relatively silent on the issue.

He intends to work toward overturning the Citizens United ruling because it has corrupted the political process. She will not do that, because she would lose the millions of corporate dollars that have flowed into her campaign coffers.

The average contribution to Sanders is in the range of $30 and it has come from almost 1 million donors. What is the average donation to Clinton and where has the money come from? Tens of millions of dollars from large corporations.

Sanders has dedicated his political career to supporting social justice and the common good. Clinton has flip flopped on too many issues, with Sanders’ polling support pulling her verbal statements in his direction.

If anyone is concerned about honesty and integrity, there is no contest between the two candidates: Sanders wins hands down. This is why he has so much support. Check it out on Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere.

Beyond these two issues, we the people require safe, clean and ample food, energy, water and a resilient infrastructure to deliver it. We need protection from single-minded, profit-hungry corporate interests that spoil our air and toxify our water.

We need to stop the unceasing wars that drain our national budget and increase the threats that we face resulting from an enormously powerful weapons industry that has bought votes right and left.

We need to take care of the poor souls who have been maimed and mentally wounded from so much conflict, killing and tragedy.

Sanders will control military spending and take care of veterans. Clinton will not. Why not, you might ask? Because she will be strongly influenced by the huge contributions from Big Oil, Big Pharma and the major defense contractors. Sanders refuses large donations from these powerful players in the political drama that holds us hostage to an increasingly tragic future.

The choice is clear to me. Sanders is our only hope for a Better Future, if we even have a chance at it. Clinton will take us down the same road we have been on, with business and politics as usual.

If you want a change, Sanders is the right choice. If you are satisfied with the way things are, go with Clinton. But don’t expect your children and their children to have a Better Future. It’s not possible with her. We at least have a chance with Sanders.

In answer to Susan Estrich on where the support for Sanders is coming from, it’s coming from all of us who have awakened to the reality that we face. We will not stand down. Our numbers are increasing daily.

We are standing up for what is right, and we will be heard at the ballot box.

— Irv Beiman Ph.D. has served in a variety of roles, including stress management researcher, psychology faculty, organizational change agent, management consultant, author, climate change researcher and, more recently locally, protector of Santa Barbara underground aquifers. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 