Is Your Home a Fire-Safe Structure?

There are three main factors that create a fire safe structure: location of the structure, building materials and design features, and management of nearby vegetation.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds homeowners that the survival of your home from a wildfire with its existing design and location is directly linked to how well you maintain the vegetation in its surrounding area.

During wildfires, most home ignitions are caused by flying embers from burning vegetation.

Follow the following steps to make your home fire safe:

» The roof should have a Class A fire rating. A complex roof with many angles can accumulate potentially flammable debris. Keep your roof and gutters clean of debris.

» Fires can ignite in the attic due to flying embers. Use attic vents designed to resist the intrusion of embers and flames.

» Install dual-pane windows with tempered glass.

» Box in or eliminate exposed eaves for additional protection.

» Don’t store combustible materials next to your house or under your deck.

» New homes should be built away from ridge tops, canyons and saddles.

» Post your address so it is visible from the street and maintain your driveway to allow firefighting equipment access.

For more information on building and maintaining a fire safe structure, please review the Ready! Set! Go! Program at www.sbcfire.com.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.