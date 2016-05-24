Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Is Your Home a Fire-Safe Structure?

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | May 24, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

There are three main factors that create a fire safe structure: location of the structure, building materials and design features, and management of nearby vegetation.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds homeowners that the survival of your home from a wildfire with its existing design and location is directly linked to how well you maintain the vegetation in its surrounding area.

During wildfires, most home ignitions are caused by flying embers from burning vegetation.

Follow the following steps to make your home fire safe:

» The roof should have a Class A fire rating. A complex roof with many angles can accumulate potentially flammable debris. Keep your roof and gutters clean of debris.

» Fires can ignite in the attic due to flying embers. Use attic vents designed to resist the intrusion of embers and flames.

» Install dual-pane windows with tempered glass.

» Box in or eliminate exposed eaves for additional protection.

» Don’t store combustible materials next to your house or under your deck.

» New homes should be built away from ridge tops, canyons and saddles.

» Post your address so it is visible from the street and maintain your driveway to allow firefighting equipment access.

For more information on building and maintaining a fire safe structure, please review the Ready! Set! Go! Program at www.sbcfire.com.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 